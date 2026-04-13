AquaSox Fall 5-2 In Opening-Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Ben Hernandez

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox pitcher Ben Hernandez(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA.: The Everett AquaSox won their home-opening series despite falling to the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Sunday afternoon, taking four of six games played this week.

Both lineups found an early spark, tying the game 2-2 after one inning. For the Dust Devils, Johan Macias knocked a leadoff triple before Jake Munroe belted a two-run home run for his third long ball of the season. For the AquaSox, Felnin Celesten walked and stole second base, allowing Josh Caron to hit an RBI double. Plating the tying run in Caron was Matthew Ellis, who grounded an RBI single.

Tri-City took a 4-2 lead two innings later, scoring one run in each of the next two innings. In the second inning, Randy De Jesus belted a solo home run and, in the third, Ryan Nicholson doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Peter Burns.

The Dust Devils added their fifth and final run in the top of the eighth, taking a 5-2 lead. Jorge Ruiz knocked a leadoff double and later scored on a defensive error committed by Everett on Macias' lineout. Tri-City pitching held Everett's offense off of the board in the final two innings of the game, allowing them to secure their second victory of the series.

From the mound for Everett, starting pitcher Walter Ford threw 5.0 innings, striking out two while walking only one. Right-hander Ben Hernandez struck out two and allowed zero earned runs in 2.0 innings, and righties Chase Centala and Christian Little each added 1.0 scoreless inning.

In the batter's box, Carter Dorighi led the team with two base hits, and Ellis had one base hit, one walk, and one RBI.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 9 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1

WIN - Yeferson Vargas (1-0) LOSS - Walter Ford (0-1) SAVE - Sam Tookoian (2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ford (5.0), Hernandez (2.0), Centala (1.0), Little (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Vargas (6.0), Knowles (2.0), Tookoian (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 4 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,651

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel south for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds, who faced the Frogs in the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series! Game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night at PK Park. Following the series against the Emeralds, Everett returns home for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians! Promotions for the homestand include Education Day, Local Heroes Night, Signature Sunday, and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

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Northwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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