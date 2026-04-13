Complete Team Effort Nets C's 8-5 Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians wrapped up their first homestand of 2026 with an 8-5 win over the Eugene Emeralds (SF) Sunday afternoon at The Nat.

A two-run third started the scoring for Vancouver to put them in front for good. Maddox Latta singled with one out and raced to third on an errant pickoff throw. A walk followed before a wild pitch brought in Latta then Carter Cunningham singled two batters later to make it 2-0 C's.

#4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King was in fine form in his second turn in High-A. The 19-year-old went three scoreless frames, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out five.

The C's kept adding on in the middle innings. They plated a run in the fourth after a lead-off double from Jacob Sharp, a deep flyout that moved him to third and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Matt Scannell. Another three runs came home in the fifth, when three walks loaded the bases before a Sharp sacrifice fly and a Kendry Chirinos two-RBI triple made it 6-0.

Eugene got two in the sixth, but the Canadians answered with two of their own in the seventh. Cunningham cracked his league-leading third home run of the season - and the series - to start the stanza then a walk, an error and a wild pitch brought in another score to put Vancouver in front 8-2.

Holden Wilkerson (W, 1-0) worked 3.1 innings of middle relief and allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and four Ks before Jay Schueler (H, 1) stayed perfect on the season by retiring all five batters he faced between the seventh and the eighth. Aaron Munson got the last three outs to secure the 8-5 victory.

Eight of nine starters reached base and six found their way on board multiple times. Cunningham, Sharp and Latta paced the offence with two hits apiece while #3 Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala worked four walks and scored a run.

After a day off on Monday, the C's are in Spokane to take on the Indians (COL) in the first six-game road series of the year. Tuesday's game begins at 11:05 a.m. on Sportsnet 650. For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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