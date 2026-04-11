First Extra Innings Game of 2026 Ends in 6-5 Loss

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A Canadians rally in the ninth forced extras for the first time in 2026, but the C's fell 6-5 in ten innings to the Eugene Emeralds (SF) Friday afternoon at The Nat.

Trailing 5-4 after eight and a half, Vancouver used a one-out walk from Brennan Orf to put the tying run at first. After pinch runner Matt Scannell stole second and a walk put the potential winning run on base, Carter Cunningham cashed in with a game-tying single to right field. The C's had a chance to win it in regulation, but consecutive outs followed to keep the score even at five and force extra innings.

Eugene used a groundout to move the placed runner to third before a single past the drawn-in infield put the Emeralds back on top. In the home half of the tenth, a sacrifice bunt moved the tying tally to third and a hit batter put the winning run aboard for a chance at a walk-off win. It wasn't to be; the next two hitters were retired and the Canadians lost 6-5.

Vancouver started the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first without recording a hit. C's starter Daniel Guerra put up two zeroes before Eugene plated two runs in the third and another pair in the fourth to go up 4-1. Guerra's final line: 5 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 4 BB, 6 K.

Cunningham's hot start to the season continued when he homered to dead centre to start the fifth, cutting the deficit to two. Eugene would score a crucial insurance run in the seventh after two errors set up a run-scoring groundout that made it 5-2. That was the lone run reliever Danny Thompson Jr. surrendered in an outing that lasted four frames and featured two hits, a walk and six strikeouts.

The C's began their comeback with two runs in the eighth. Alexis Hernandez singled with one out, Jacob Sharp doubled him home and, after an error by the shortstop on a pickoff throw that moved Sharp to third, Tucker Toman grounded out to bring in another run.

With the loss, the Canadians are now 1-6 to begin the season.

The series continues tomorrow afternoon with first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Colby Holcombe takes the ball for the C's opposite Eugene's Yunior Marte. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com and follow the action on Sportsnet 650, Bally Sports Live and @vancanadians across social.







Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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