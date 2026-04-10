Denner Dazzles, Stevenson Stars in Sox Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox rounds the bases

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox rounds the bases(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Fueled by Seattle Mariners No. 8 prospect Luke Stevenson's first High-A home run, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-4 on Coors Light Throwback Thursday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Tri-City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Jake Munroe smashed a solo home run for his second long ball of the series. However, their lead would quickly be rescinded in the bottom half of the frame. Following a single hit by Carlos Jimenez and a walk drawn by Felnin Celesten, Stevenson demolished a 414-foot home run to right field, setting the AquaSox ahead 3-1.

The Dust Devils scratched off a run from the AquaSox lead in the top of the fourth courtesy of Johan Macias. After Caleb Bartolero reached base on a fielding error, Macias knocked an RBI single to left field, making the score 3-2 in favor of Everett.

Everett rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, jumping ahead 7-2. After two AquaSox batters were hit by pitches, Carter Dorighi and Curtis Washington Jr. hit consecutive RBI singles with two outs. Jimenez capped off the rally by lining a two-run triple into the right field corner for his second triple in as many games, raising his RBI total this season to three.

Tri-City made a late push, adding two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Juan Flores was hit by a pitch and Bartolero singled, allowing Macias to contribute his second RBI single of the game. Kevin Bruggeman walked to load the bases with one out, and a wild pitch allowed the Dust Devils to shave the lead down to three runs.

Randy De Jesus continued the rally, walking to again load the bases with one out. However, AquaSox right-hander Christian Little extinguished the fire, striking out Colin Summerhill looking and collecting a groundball out back to himself to end the inning with a 7-4 lead in hand.

Adding the final insurance run of the game was Washington Jr., who lasered a solo home run to left field to set the Frogs ahead 8-4. The ball left the bat at 105 miles per hour, and it traveled 402 feet. Additionally, the blast was Washington Jr.'s first at the High-A level. Tri-City went down scoreless in the top of the ninth, allowing Everett to secure their 8-4 win.

AquaSox pitchers held the Dust Devils offense in check throughout the night, allowing seven base hits. Making his first start of the season, left-hander Jacob Denner threw 4.1 innings of two-run baseball while striking out six. Additionally, only one of Denner's runs was earned, and he walked zero batters.

In relief, southpaw Reid Easterly hurled 2.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit. The Duke alum struck out three and walked only one, keeping his 0.00 earned run average intact. Little locked down the save, throwing 1.2 hitless innings while striking out three to also keep his earned run average at zeroes.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0

4 7 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 X

8 8 2

WIN - Reid Easterly (1-0) LOSS - Peyton Olejnik (0-1) SAVE - Christian Little (1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Denner (4.1), Easterly (2.2), Sosa (0.1), Little (1.2)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Olejnik (3.2), Key (1.2), Mahlstedt (1.2), Tookoian (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 47 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 838

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their Opening Week presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology on Friday night at 7:05 against the Tri-City Dust Devils! Yale alum Colton Shaw is scheduled to pitch for the AquaSox. Promotions include Military Pride, the AquaSox Student Discount, and an AquaSox magnet schedule giveaway thanks to Pizza Hut! Then, later in the homestand, the AquaSox are giving away 2025 Northwest League Champions t-shirts!

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Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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