C's Bats Get Hot & Hand Ems 1st Loss of Season

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Ems dropped the 3rd game of the series to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 14-5. It's the first loss of the year for Eugene but they still hold a 1 game lead in the NWL and a 2-1 series lead over the C's.

The Canadians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning. After a leadoff walk and a 1-out single from Carter Cunningham, Dub Gleed brought home the 1st run of the game with a single. Hayden Gilliland drew a walk and Manuel Beltre doubled to extend the lead out to 2-0.

The Ems got back into the game with a run in the top of the 3rd. Trevor Cohen led off the inning with a double before Gavin Kilen wore a pitch on his foot. Dakota Jordan followed it up and ripped a 111 mph single up the middle to score Cohen and cut the lead to just 1 run.

The game got away from the Ems starting in the 4th inning. The C's scored 4 in the inning after sending 9 batters to the plate. There were only 2 hits in the frame but they drew 3 walks and 1 hit by pitch en-route to the 4 run frame.

Eugene did have some life in the 7th inning after scoring a pair of runs. Zander Darby singled and Jack Payton doubled before Walker Martin ripped a 110.4 mph single up the middle to plate a pair of runs and cut the lead down to just 3.

After that it was all Vancouver as they put up 5 runs in the 7th and 3 runs in the 8th to make the game completely out of reach. In the top of the 9th inning the Ems wouldn't go quietly as they scored a pair of runs to build some momentum heading into tomorrow. Zane Zielinski hit a bases-loaded RBI-Single to score the first run and Robert Hipwell scored from 3rd on a wild pitch for the final run of the game.

It wasn't a night to remember for the Ems but in a 132 game season there will be ups and downs like the game tonight. The good news is they still hold the 1-game lead in the NWL standings and they'll have a chance to quickly put it behind them tomorrow. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with the former Whitworth Pirate Hunter Dryden getting the starting nod for the Ems.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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