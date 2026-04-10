Munroe Continues Hot Start, But Tri-City Falls in Everett

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Jake Munroe

(Tri-City Dust Devils, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips) Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Jake Munroe(Tri-City Dust Devils, Credit: Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips)

EVERETT - 3B Jake Munroe's second homer of the week got the Tri-City Dust Devils (4-2) going Thursday night, but the Everett AquaSox (3-3) used a big swing and a two-out rally to win 8-4 at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Munroe went to the opposite field in the top of the 1st, sending a ball over the right field fence and on to the grassy berm past it to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The infielder from Champaign, Illinois pushed his series RBI total to seven with three games still to come.

Tri-City starter Peyton Olejnik (0-1), making his Dust Devils debut, gave up a three-run homer to AquaSox C Luke Stevenson in the bottom of the 1st but held Everett scoreless from there. The long and tall right-hander from Cedar Lake, Indiana, coming off a successful season at Single-A last year, held the home side off the board for the rest of his outing. Olejnik finished going 3.2 innings, giving up three hits and striking out five in his High-A entry.

SS Johan Macias drew Tri-City a run closer with an RBI single laced through a drawn-in infield in the 4th inning. 3B Caleb Bartolero, who had reached on a dropped fly ball and hustled to third on the play, scored with ease.

It remained a one-run game to the bottom of the 6th inning, where the Dust Devils got a strike away from keeping it 3-2 to the 7th. The AquaSox, though, had other ideas, compiling three hits in a row in a two-out rally that brought four runs in and pushed the deficit to 7-2.

The team kept up the fight, though, scoring twice in the top of the 8th on a second RBI single from Macias and a wild pitch. Tri-City had the tying run on first with one out but could not get any closer, with Everett adding a solo homer in the 8th for the final margin. AquaSox lefty Reid Easterly (1-0) got the win, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings after starter Jacob Denner went the first 4.1 frames against the Dust Devils.

FULL ROTATION

Tri-City and Everett square off in game four of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. Both starters, who took the ball Opening Night, get in their second outings of the season. Righties Chris Cortez for Tri-City and Colton Shaw for Everett take the hill.

The Tri-City broadcast begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m., found for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com (go to Team, then Listen Live) and the MiLB app. The game can also be watched live for free on the Bally Sports Live app and website, and either live or on-demand via an MLB+ or MLB.tv subscription.

The team then returns home for a series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, April 14. For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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