Blue 22: Tri-City Bashes More Homers to Secure Series Win

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - Hitting five home runs out of Everett Memorial Stadium that completed a 22-home run week, the Tri-City Dust Devils (23-22) swatted their way to a 6-3 victory over the Everett AquaSox (23-22) Sunday afternoon and evening that secured a four-games-to-two road series win.

Neither team scored in the first inning with Tri-City starter Lucas Knowles (3-0) and Everett hurler Walter Ford (0-4) retiring the first three they faced in order. The 2nd inning proved differently, with the Dust Devils hitting three homers in the inning to take a 4-0 lead. 3B Jake Munroe got things started with a leadoff longball to left, making it 1-0 with his ninth home run of the season. 1B Ryan Nicholson walked afterwards and, later in the frame, C Peter Burns went deep to right-center for a two-run blast. The Reading, Massachusetts native's second homer of the year, and in as many weeks, moved the lead to 3-0. CF Gage Harrelson followed by sending a ball to the top of the berm in right for his first professional home run, a back-to-back homer with Burns for the fourth run of the inning.

CF Anthony Scull joined in the fun with a line drive laser out to right to lead off the 5th, his league-leading tenth home run of the season that stretched the advantage to 5-0. The AquaSox got on the board with a solo home run in the 6th, the lone run given up by Knowles in an otherwise solid 5.1 innings that earned him his second win of the week. The western Washington native gave up only the solo homer and a total of four hits, striking out six and walking none.

Tri-City found one more run to close out their incredible offensive week, coming on one more solo home run when Nicholson lobbed a ball over the short porch in right-center for the 22nd and final homer of the series. That made it a 6-1 game at the time and, while the home team found a run in each of their last two at-bats, Everett would not get the tying run to the plate. Relievers Luke Schafer (2.2 IP) and Dylan Phillips (1 IP) covered the rest to complete the win.

Unsurprisingly, the 22 home runs over the six-game series set a new record for the Dust Devils for the most round-trippers in a series in the history of the franchise. The AquaSox added eight home runs over the set, making it a total of 30 home runs between the two sides.

SPOKANE IN TOWN

Tri-City comes home to host the Spokane Indians for their Inland Northwest rivals' only visit to Gesa Stadium in the 2026 season. The series begins on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. Games will start at 6:30 p.m. through Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon game to close out the set.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Following the series the Vancouver Canadians come to town for six games, the second half of a 12-game homestand. For tickets for the Spokane and Vancouver series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 25, 2026

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