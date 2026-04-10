AquaSox Weekend Preview

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Join us this weekend at the ballpark as we conclude our series against the Tri-City Dust Devils! Leading the AquaSox this year are three of the top 10 Seattle Mariners prospects: OF Jonny Farmelo (#6), INF Felnin Celesten (#7) and C Luke Stevenson (#8).

The AquaSox home-opening series is brought to you by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Let's all do our part and keep Washington litter free!

Don't forget that you can save some time and grab your tickets online NOW to lock in your seats for the games you don't want to miss!

Friday, April 10 - 7:05 First Pitch

AQUASOX PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Colton Shaw will be making his fifth professional start after being drafted in the seventh round in 2025 out of Yale where he was named a first-team All-Ivy League pitcher.

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2026 AquaSox magnet schedule courtesy of Pizza Hut! No One OutPizzas the Hut!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 - 7:05 First Pitch

AQUASOX PROJECTED STARTER: Making his second start of the season is RHP Evan Truitt. Last season he was 5-8 for the Sox in 22 games.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, April 12 - 4:05 First Pitch

AQUASOX PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford (0-0) is scheduled to take the mound! In his AquaSox debut, he struck out six batters against Spokane last week. He was the Seattle Mariners' CB-B pick (74th overall) in 2022.

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 AquaSox Northwest League Championship T-Shirt courtesy of Flooring With Sisco, the Milkhouse Coffee Company, Screen Printing Northwest, Leavitt Group Northwest and Mazatlan Restaurant.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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