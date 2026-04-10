Yassel Soler's Historic Swing Walks off Indians

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops picked up their first win at the new Ballpark last night and they crossed off a couple of "firsts" again on Thursday in game three against Spokane. Hillsboro trailed by two runs entering the ninth inning and got a clutch two-out, two-strike hit from Avery Owusu-Asiedu to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The Hops got a big double play in the top of the tenth to keep Spokane off the board, needing just one win to walk-it-off in the ninth. On the first pitch of the inning from Francis Rivera, 20-year-old Yassel Soler blasted a two-run, walk-off home run over the left field fence to down Spokane 6-4. The first walk-off in the new Ballpark was also the first ever home run.

Wellington Aracena was making his D-Backs organizational debut after being acquired in the trade for Blaze Alexander. Aracena gave up a double and an RBI single, but an inning-ending double play would end the frame. Hillsboro answered with a run of their own in the bottom half after a Salde Caldwell leadoff walk and stolen base. Trent Youngblood brought him home with an RBI groundout to tie the game.

The Indians would strike again in the second on Alan Espinal's second extra-base hit of the series, this time, an RBI triple that made it 2-1 Spokane. Both pitchers posted zeros over the next three innings keeping the score at 2-1 entering the sixth inning.

Jacob Humphrey doubled off Billy Corcoran to begin the sixth, but then the next two batters struck out. Sandro Santana came in on relief and immediately gave up an RBI double to Ethan Hedges and a single to Roynier Hernandez that made it 4-1.

Hillsboro again answered in the bottom of the inning, again scoring a run after a Slade Caldwell leadoff walk. The first two runs of the game for the Hops were both scored by Caldwell and made the Hillsboro deficit 4-2.

Santana came back in the seventh and struck out the side in order. Hillsboro pitching struck out 16 Indians batters, with six of the nine batters striking out 2+ times in the game.

The game was still 4-2 Spokane entering the ninth inning where Justin Loer was looking to complete the save. The first two Hops' batters each singled, bringing up Adrian Rodriguez. The exact same scenario happened in the fifth inning where Barriga and Clark singled and Rodriguez tried to lay down a bunt, but he ended up striking out. This time, Rodriguez dropped down a perfect bunt and moved the runners to scoring position. Slade Caldwell was the next batter and sent a deep fly ball to right-field, just missing a home run that ended up being a sacrifice fly. Owusu-Asideu flouled off multiple pitches and on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, he singled to right to tie the game.

Logan Mercado was the pitcher for the Hops in the tenth and picked up three huge outs. The first batter Caleb Hobson hit a weak ground ball to Rodriguez at short who tagged the runner off the bag at second base and then thew to first to complete the rare unassisted double play. Mercado then struck out Max Belyeu to end the inning and give the Hops a shot to win it in the tenth.

Francis Rivera came in to pitch with the winning run at second base and Yassel Soler was at the plate. Rivera hung a breaking ball on the first pitch of the at bat and Soler blasted it out to left-field, a walk-off two-run home run. Soler's second home run of the season was the first home run at the new Hops Ballpark.

Hillsboro has won two of the first three games of the series and will continue the series over the weekend versus Spokane. First pitch tomorrow is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.







Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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