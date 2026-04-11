Six-Run Sixth Inning Powers Hops Past Indians, 11-9

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Every hitter in the Hillsboro Hops lineup recorded a hit in the Friday night matchup against the Spokane Indians. The Hops battled the elements as the rain poured throughout the game, but that did not stop them from taking an 11-9 win over the Indians, marking their third straight win. Modeifi Marte went five-for-five with three singles, a double, and a triple. Spokane had ten hits of their own, five of which were for extra bases.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a one-out double in the first to extend his hit streak to four games. Yearld Yin drilled an RBI single to drive Owusu-Asiedu in and put the Hops up 1-0. Brady Counsell followed with an RBI single of his own, giving the Hops a 2-0 lead. The Indians made it an even ball game, coming from a two-run homer by Kevin Fitzer off of Hops starter Brian Curley. Curley threw 4.1 innings, striking out seven and allowing only two earned runs and no walks. Sam Knowlton entered the game in the top of the fifth, allowing two walks and an RBI single to give the Indians a 3-2 lead. The Indians' starter Jackson Cox struck out eight and allowed four earned runs on eight hits.

A leadoff walk followed by a single from Yassel Soler put runners in scoring position for Hillsboro, and a run came home on a fielder's choice to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Marte then delivered a clutch double to drive in another run, giving the Hops a 4-3 lead.

The Hops took over the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring six runs on six hits to add on to their lead, 10-3. Marte tripled for his fourth hit of the game, and Kenny Castillo hit a double. Soler, Counsell, Ruben Santana, and Trent Youngblood each recorded singles. Spokane plated two runs in the top of the seventh, beginning with a leadoff double by Tevin Tucker, before Jacob Humphrey drilled a home run to cut the deficit to 10-5.

Amid rainy conditions in the top of the eighth, Rocco Reid struggled with control, issuing three walks while also allowing a single and a hit by pitch, as the Indians scored four runs to make it 10-9 before he recorded a strikeout to end the inning. The Hops tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning, coming from a sacrifice fly by Castillo. Sawyer Hawks shut the door in the ninth to secure the save, his second of the season, sealing an 11-9 victory for Hillsboro.

Game five of the six-game series between the Hillsboro Hops and the Spokane Indians will begin at 5:03 PM at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark. The pregame show will start at 4:45 PM on Rip City Radio 620AM and Bally Live.







Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.