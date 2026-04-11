Shaw, AquaSox Offense Stellar in Blowout Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Colton Shaw in action

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox' Colton Shaw in action(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Supported by a shutout performance from starting pitcher Colton Shaw and a hitting outburst headlined by three home runs, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 14-5 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The game began as a pitcher's duel as both sides exchanged three shutout innings to begin the night. Everett jumped ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of Anthony Donofrio, whose broken-bat single scored Luke Stevenson and Josh Caron. Stevenson reached base by walking, and Caron doubled off of the center field wall to place two runners in scoring position.

Everett added their third run in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to Felnin Celesten. After Axel Sanchez singled and the duo of Carlos Jimenez and Jonny Farmelo each walked, Celesten hit into an RBI groundout to score the lead runner.

The AquaSox doubled their lead in the bottom of the sixth, jumping ahead 6-0. With Carter Dorighi on third base, Jimenez reached on an infield single, and one at-bat later, Farmelo smashed a two-run home run for his third long ball of the season.

Tri-City broke the shutout in the top of the seventh, scoring their first run. After their offense loaded the bases by hitting two singles and drawing a walk, Johan Macias hit into an RBI groundout to score Jake Munroe. However, Everett added insurance runs to take an 8-1 lead in the bottom half of the frame as Brandon Eike hit a two-run double off of the center field wall following a walk drawn by Stevenson and a single hit by Caron.

The Dust Devils rallied in the top of the eighth, plating four runs. Capri Ortiz and Ryan Nicholson hit sacrifice flys, and Matt Coutney added a two-run double. However, the AquaSox had a six-run rally in the bottom half of the frame to secure a comfortable advantage that held until the game's final out.

With two runners on, Celesten belted a three-run homer to center field for his first long ball of the season, and two batters later, Eike added a two-run home run. Eike's long ball was also his first in 2026. Concluding Everett's scoring efforts for the night was Sanchez, who hit an RBI single after Dorighi doubled and Donofrio walked.

Tri-City went down scoreless in the ninth inning, allowing the AquaSox to secure their third consecutive win.

From the mound, Shaw held the Dust Devils offense off of the board, throwing six innings of scoreless baseball. The right-hander and Yale alum allowed only three base hits, striking out seven while walking none in his second High-A start. Right-hander Jose Geraldo later locked down the win, throwing 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out two.

Among AquaSox hitters, all nine men in the lineup reached base, and eight of the nine collected base hits. Celesten and Eike led the charge with four RBIs each, and six AquaSox had multi-hit games. The Frogs collected ten walks - four of which were drawn by Stevenson - and they only struck out seven times.

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Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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