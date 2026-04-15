C's Come up Short in Another Close Loss

Published on April 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians lost another close game Tuesday afternoon in Spokane, falling 5-3 to the Spokane Indians (COL) to begin a six-game series at Avista Stadium.

After the Indians grabbed an early lead with a solo homer in the second, the C's responded in the third to even the score. Maddox Latta legged out an infield single before Carter Cunningham - the reigning Northwest League Player of the Week - tripled him home to make it 1-1.

Starter Austin Cates (L, 0-2) was untouchable after the home run. The righty retired eight consecutive batters - including seven consecutive strikeouts - before surrendering three straight one-out singles in the fifth. After another strikeout gave him 10 to match a career high, a wild pitch brought in the go-ahead run for Spokane and effectively ended Cates' afternoon. His final line: 4.2 IP, four hits, two runs, one walk and 10 Ks.

The Indians would pad their lead in the sixth with a two-out, three-run home run from Alan Espinal that put the Rockies affiliate ahead 5-1. But the C's responded again in the next half inning when Kendry Chirinos led off with a solo shot, Matt Scannell doubled and Tucker Toman cashed in with an RBI single to make it 5-3.

That would be the closest the Canadians would get. They brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth but came up just short to fall to 2-10 on the season.

Chirinos and Latta led the lineup with two hits apiece. Kelena Sauer threw 20 pitches (all strikes) in two scoreless innings of relief.

The series continues tomorrow night. Landen Maroudis toes the slab opposite MLB Pipeline's #20 Rockies prospect Yujanyer Herrera. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard live on the Sportsnet 650 alt stream.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

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