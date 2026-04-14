Oregon State-Oregon Game in Hillsboro Postponed

Published on April 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Oregon State and Oregon baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night at Hops Ballpark has been postponed.

Oregon State Athletics and Oregon are currently working to identify a new date for the game. Updated scheduling information will be shared once it becomes available.

For continued updates, fans are encouraged to visit osubeavers.com or follow Oregon State Baseball on social media.

Tickets for Tuesday's game will be good for the rescheduled game.







Northwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

Oregon State-Oregon Game in Hillsboro Postponed - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.