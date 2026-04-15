Spokane Schools C's in 5-3 Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Kelvin Hidalgo and Alan Espinal both connected on their first home runs of the season as the Indians topped the Canadians, 5-3, in front of 4,711 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education Day Game presented by KXLY 4 News Now and KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Espinal enjoyed his finest game of the season at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a trio of RBI -- all three of which came on his tape-measure blast in the sixth inning.

Hidalgo broke out of an early-season slump with three hits - including a solo shot in the second - while crossing the plate three times in the win.

Brody Brecht struck out six over three innings of one-run ball, Stu Flesland picked up the win with four stout frames of relief, and Francis Rivera closed out the final two innings for his second save of the season.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-1), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (2-4), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, April 15th vs. VAN (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

King Carl Night presented by The Black Lens: In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, join the Spokane Indians as they honor the life and legacy of local civil rights activist and champion boxer Carl Maxey! The team will be wearing specialty King Carl jerseys that will be auctioned off following the season to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center.







Northwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

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