Hops Bullpen Holds It Down to Earn 3-1 Win over Emeralds

Published on April 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops were down five games in the series against the Eugene Emeralds going into the Sunday afternoon game. The Hops rallied to take the win 3-1 over the Emeralds. Four Hillsboro pitchers combined to strike out ten batters. The bullpen threw five innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit. No walks were issued by Hillsboro. They did have four errors in the field, and Eugene had two of their own.

Caden Grice started on the bump for the Hops, throwing four innings and striking out three.

Second basemen Yerlad Yin committed a throwing error in the top of the second, allowing the leadoff hitter to reach base. An error by Walker Martin put runners on the corners, and a fielder's choice scored Eugene's only run of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Slade Caldwell reached via base on balls. Kenny Castillo singled, putting Caldwell on third. A fielder's choice scored the first run for Hillsboro, tying the game at 1-1. Alberta Barriga singled, and Yin walked to load the bases. Eugene starter Jacob Bresnahan was then replaced by Ryan Vanderhei, and Vanderhei hit Brady Counsell with a pitch to score a run and give the Hops a 2-1 lead.

Caldwell was hit by a pitch and stole second in the bottom of the eighth. Yassel Soler hit an RBI single to drive in Caldwell and extended Hillsboro's lead 3-1, enough for the Hops to earn the win.

In the Hillsboro bullpen, Zane Rusell threw 1.2 innings, striking out two. Sandro Santana pitched two innings, recording three strikeouts and earning the win. Sawyer Hawks earned his fourth save of the year with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

The Hops head to Vancouver to take on the Canadians, with the first game of the series slated for Tuesday at 7:05 PM. The pregame show will start at 6:50 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and the BallyLive app.







Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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