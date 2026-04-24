Northwest Elite Baseball Classic Between Oregon State & Oregon Canceled

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops in conjunction with Oregon State University Baseball & University of Oregon Baseball announced today that the Northwest Elite Baseball Classic originally scheduled for April 14 at the new Hops Ballpark has been officially canceled.

The Hops have begun the bulk refund process for all parties that purchased through our tickets.com platform. Please allow 10-14 business days for refunds to be processed to the card on file. Fans who purchased tickets on secondary market exchanges such as Tickets for Less, StubHub, Vivid Seats, or any other secondary market must contact the customer service staff for that business.

The next opportunity to catch a college game at Hops Ballpark will be May 5th (5:30pm) when Oregon State University takes on University of Portland. Tickets are available at hillsborohops.com.







Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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