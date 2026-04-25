Emeralds Bats' Crush in Early Innings to Clinch Series Victory

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 9-4. Eugene took a commanding 9-0 lead after just 3 innings. Tommy Henry got the start for the Hops in a scheduled rehab start, and the Emeralds took advantage as they teed off against him. With the win tonight, the Ems have won 4 straight games this week and have clinched a 4th consecutive series victory. Eugene has also defeated the Hops in all 7 games this season.

Tommy Henry got the start tonight for Hillsboro and the Ems wasted no time to get to him at the plate. Lisbel Diaz was the leadoff hitter for the first time this season and after falling behind in the count he sent a screamer 101.1 mph off his bat to right field that snuck over the wall. The fun didn't stop there as Dakota Jordan drew an 8-pitch walk before Gavin Kilen hit a 1-out single to put a pair of runners on for Zane Zielinski. He took advantage and ripped a single that brought home the pair to give Eugene the 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st.

The offense didn't slow down and put up another lopsided number in the 2nd inning. Ty Hanchey started off the inning with a single before Robert Hipwell hit his 2nd double of the week to bring home Hanchey from 1st. After a groundout, Dakota Jordan ripped a 108.8 mph single up the middle that brought home Hipwell to score. The next batter, Trevor Cohen, reached on a walk to put multiple base runners on for Kilen. Kilen hit a double to the right centerfield gap to plate 2 runs and give the Ems the 7-0 lead.

In the 3rd inning after consecutive outs to start, Hipwell once again reached base. The next batter was Diaz who already had the leadoff home run in the game. Diaz crushed his 2nd home run of the contest and his 3rd of the week. This one was sent 100 mph off of his bat and traveled 371 feet out to left field to give the Ems the 9-0 advantage.

Hillsboro continued to fight in the game as they responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Modeifi Marte started off the inning with a single before Wallace Clark crushed his 1st home run of the season to right field to put the Hops on the board.

The only other 2 runs of the game for Hillsboro came in the bottom of the 9th inning to make the final scoreline look a little bit more respectable. Hunter Dryden got the start tonight for the Ems and pitched another great game on the mound. He didn't qualify for the win as he spun just 4.1 innings on the mound but he allowed only 2 runs and 2 hits while striking out 4 as his season long ERA now sits at 1.88.

Esmerlin Vinicio took over after him and pitched 2.2 innings while not allowing a run. Vinicio now has pitched 10 innings this year without allowing a run and only surrendering 4 hits. He picked up the win tonight which is already his 3rd this season. Liam Simon pitched a great 8th inning as he has now spun 3 consecutive scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Cole Hillier pitched the 9th and allowed 2 runs, but both were unearned after an error allowed a base runner to reach with 1-out.

The Ems are now 11 games above .500 with a 15-4 record after clinching the series victory tonight against the Hops. They'll look to keep the momentum going as they can now start to think about the potential series sweep against the Hops. First pitch tomorrow is set for 5:03 PM with Yunior Marte on the mound for Eugene.

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Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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