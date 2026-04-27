Bullpen Implodes, C's Fall 9-5 to Settle for Split

Published on April 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - After leading for the first six innings, the Canadians suffered a second consecutive late-inning loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) in the final game of the series at The Nat Sunday afternoon.

There weren't any runs put on the scoreboard until the fourth inning. With Carter Cunningham on base, #3 Blue jays prospect Arjun Nimmala hit a double that put two runners in scoring position. Peyton Williams was next and sent a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Cunningham and advanced Nimmala to third. Alexis Hernandez singled on a line drive to allow Nimmala to hustle home and add another run to the C's score. A Tucker Toman walk and a fielding error by shortstop Capri Ortiz filled the bases and put Hernandez on third before a fielder's choice off the bat of Brennan Orf scored the third run of the frame to make it 3-0.

The Canadians held their lead until the seventh inning. Tri-City scored seven runs on four hits - with the big blow coming on a three-run homer from #20 Angels prospect Juan Flores - against a pair of C's relievers to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The C's tried responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Toman singled to get him on base before he ran home from first after Dub Gleed hit a double to left field in the next at-bat. Gleed would score later in the inning on a two-out base hit from JR Freethy.

Tri-City would add two more runs at the top of the ninth and kept the C's at bay to hand Vancouver a 9-5 defeat.

Canadians starter Landen Maroudis turned in another strong start. The right-hander went 3.1 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, a hit batter and two strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 1.69.

After winning the first three games of the series, the C's have to settle for a split with the Dust Devils.

The Canadians will enjoy a rare home off day tomorrow then will take on the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) starting on Tuesday, April 28 at The Nat. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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