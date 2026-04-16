Ems Walk-Off Frogs in Extra Innings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Ems were able to walk-off the Everett AquaSox in extra innings by a final score of 6-5. Lisbel Diaz hit a sac-fly RBI to send the Ems faithful home happy with the 2nd walk-off of the year. Eugene is now 9-2 to start the season and hold a 2-0 series lead over Everett.

Zane Zielinski got the scoring started in the 2nd inning. Lisbel Diaz was at 3rd base and Zielinski chopped it on the infield. Everett tried throwing home but Diaz was able to beat out the throw at home for the 1st run of the night. In the 3rd, Carlos Gutierrez singled to right field and Trevor Cohen was able to score easily on the play to give the Ems 2-0 lead after 3 innings.

Everett was held to just 1-run in yesterday's game and was no-hit after 4 innings in tonight's game. That changed in the 5th inning after Carter Dorighi started off the frame with a walk and stole 2nd base. A few batters later Carlos Jimenez singled to bring home the runner and cash in the Frogs first run of the game. In the next inning they added a pair of runs to take their first lead of the game. Luke Stevenson hit a 1-out single and Luis Suisbel as well as Axel Sanchez drew 7 pitch walks to load up the bases with 1-out. Dorighi sent a flare shot to left to tie up the game before Curtis Washington Jr grounded into a force out but it was enough to bring home the run and give the Frogs a 3-2 advantage.

Eugene wasted no time to tie up the game in the bottom of the 6th. Carlos Gutierrez hit a lead-off triple which was the first of the year for the Ems as a team. Diaz was able to hit him home on a bloop single and just like that it was a tied up game.

In the 7th the Emeralds regained the lead after Trevor Cohen hit a 1-out single to get the hit parade started. Gavin Kilen smoked a double into the left-center field gap to bring him home and Dakota Jordan hit a single to bring Kilen home and make it 5-3.

The Frogs wouldn't go quietly into the night as they tied up the game in the bottom of the 8th inning. Axel Sanchez had a 1-out hit and the top of the order for Everett came through with a pair of 2-out base hits to tie it up at 5.

Both teams were held scoreless in the 9th inning and that sent the Ems to their 2nd extra-innings game of the season. Ryan Vanderhei pitched in the top of the 10th and after a sac-bunt got the runner into third base, Curtis Washington Jr reached on a walk to put runners on the corners. Vanderhei was able to strike out the next 2 batters to send the game to the home half of the frame.

Carlos Gutierrez was the ghost runner at 2nd to start and he was able to steal 3rd base. Lisbel Diaz led off the inning and hit it to deep center field that allowed Gutierrez plenty of time to come home to score and give the Ems the walk-off win. Eugene is now 5-0 at home this season and have 2 walk-off wins already. They're currently 9-2 and hold a 3 game lead in the Northwest League Standings.

Game 3 of the series is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 PM. Niko Mazza will be on the mound for Eugene for the first Thirsty Thursday of the season.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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