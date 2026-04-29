Tri-City Held in Check by Everett in Opener

Published on April 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - An early ambush of starter Yeferson Vargas proved too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-10) to handle Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium, where the Everett AquaSox (12-10) put up six early runs on the way to an 8-3 win over Tri-City to open the week's six-game series.

Neither team reached base, let alone scored, in the 1st inning but Everett used the longball to plate four in the 2nd. The first three came in on a three-run homer by 3B Luis Suisbel, who took a pitch from Vargas (2-1) through the wind and over the right-center wall for his first homer of the year. 1B Brandon Eike added a solo shot to make it 4-0. Tri-City would have a partial answer in the bottom of the 2nd via RF Randy De Jesus's sacrifice fly that scored 1B Ryan Nicholson to make it a 4-1 game through two innings.

Suisbel again came through for the AquaSox in the 3rd, bringing in two runs with two out on an RBI single. Though the switch-hitting infielder would get tagged out in an attempt to turn the hit into a double, Everett led 6-1 through three. The Dust Devils attack was mostly slowed throughout the night, first by starter Taylor Dollard and then by reliever Reid Easterly (3-0). The lefty would give up a run on a 6th inning RBI single by De Jesus, but he otherwise made sure Tri-City would get no closer. The visitors added two more runs in the 7th to give themselves further breathing room, and the Dust Devils got a run on an error in the 9th to get one closer.

Vargas rebounded from the earlier difficulty to still throw 5.2 innings, helping the bullpen to stay well-stocked for the days ahead. Lefty Nick Jones threw 1.1 scoreless frames to cover the final four outs.

Despite the loss, the dogs still looked as though they had a great time on the first Bark in the Park Night of the season.

TIME TO CLEAN SOME THINGS UP

Tri-City and Everett square off in game two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Green Out the Park Night presented by the Washington Department of Ecology. Right-hander Chase Shores (1-1, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, countered by right-hander Adam Meier (0-0, 6.48 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Games with the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts through Saturday, with a 1:30 p.m. Sunday game to close out the series. As well, the Dust Devils will play for the first time in 2026 as Viñeros de Tri-City for the Friday through Sunday games, which lead up to Cinco de Mayo.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets for the Everett series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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