Nicholson's Walk-Off Homer Cinches Dust Devils' Sweep of Canadians

Published on April 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - An Easter Sunday afternoon game that looked as though it would slip through the fingers of the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-0) turned on one mighty swing, 1B Ryan Nicholson's walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the 9th inning that gave his team a 7-5 win over the Vancouver Canadians (0-3) at Gesa Stadium.

Nicholson came up with one out in the 9th and his team down 5-4, but with the potential tying run at second and the winning run at first via singles from SS Johan Macias and 3B Jake Munroe. The lefty then lined the first pitch he saw from Vancouver reliever Juanmi Vasquez (0-1) deep to right and over the fence, setting off a celebration at home plate and completing Tri-City's first opening series sweep since 2022.

The high drama came after the Dust Devils had squandered a 4-0 lead built in the first four innings of the game. RF Randy De Jesus hit a low rocket to the left-center field wall for a two-run triple in the bottom of the 1st, scoring Macias and Munroe for a 2-0 lead. LF Gage Harrelson then impressed in his pro debut, driving an RBI single through the left side in the 2nd to push the lead to 3-0 and following that with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the 4th that made it a 4-0 game.

The Canadians, as they have throughout the High-A era, caused problems in the late innings for Tri-City, scoring five runs in the final four innings to erase the lead and take one of their own. Dust Devils reliever Keythel Key (1-0) fought through control issues but struck out four over the final three innings, and his teammates picked him up at the plate for the win.

Tri-City starter Yeferson Vargas pitched well in his season debut, working around three hits and two walks to throw 4.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Max Gieg struck out three in his 1.1 innings of relief, giving up a run on a hit, and Key took it the rest of the way.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN...BUT FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR

The Dust Devils take their first road trip of the season this week, traveling across the mountains for six games against the Everett AquaSox at Everett Memorial Stadium beginning Tuesday night, April 7. Games on Tuesday-Saturday will start at 7:05 p.m., with Sunday's series finale a 4:05 p.m. late afternoon affair.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting 20 minutes before first pitch.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, April 14. For tickets for the Hillsboro series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2026

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