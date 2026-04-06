AquaSox Homestand Highlights: April 7-12

Published on April 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Baseball is BACK at Everett Memorial Stadium!

Tuesday, April 7th - 7:05 First Pitch

SERIES OPENER: The defending Northwest League Champion AquaSox kick off their 2026 home schedule as they take on the Tri-City Dust Devils, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dust Devils roster is highlighted by RHP Tyler Bremner. Bremner is the Angels' top-ranked prospect and he was the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The AquaSox home-opening series is brought to you by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Let's all do our part and keep Washington litter free!

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2026 AquaSox magnet schedule courtesy of Pizza Hut! No One OutPizzas the Hut!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8th - 7:05 First Pitch

BASEBALL BINGO: It's our first Silver Sluggers Night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStret Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 - 7:05 First Pitch

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Cheers to a party at the park every evening Thursday home game! Enjoy $4.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light along with $4.00 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda while you take in the action.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10 - 7:05 First Pitch

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2026 AquaSox magnet schedule courtesy of Pizza Hut! No One OutPizzas the Hut!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 - 7:05 First Pitch

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday Fun Day, April 12 - 4:05 First Pitch

GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 AquaSox Northwest League Championship T-Shirt courtesy of Flooring With Sisco, the Milkhouse Coffee Company, Screen Printing Northwest, Leavitt Group Northwest and Mazatlan Restaurant.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 3:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from April 6, 2026

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