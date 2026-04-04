AquaSox Fall on Opening Day in Spokane

Published on April 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WA: Although they drew more total baserunners, the defending Northwest League Champion Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 4-1 on Opening Day at Avista Stadium.

Spokane took an early lead, jumping ahead 1-0 during the game's first frame. Center fielder Jacob Humphrey doubled in the Indians' first at-bat of the season, later advancing to third base one batter later as Kevin Hidalgo grounded out. Driving home Humphrey was right fielder Robert Calaz, who knocked an RBI single to left field to score Spokane's first run of the 2026 campaign.

Everett knotted the game in the top of the second inning courtesy of heads-up baserunning from catcher Josh Caron and the bat of returner Brandon Eike. Caron led off the inning by reaching on a fielding error by Spokane shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo, and he stole second base during the next at-bat to place a runner in scoring position for Eike. With one out, the VCU alum delivered, lining an RBI single to right field to bring home the only AquaSox run of the evening.

The Frogs continued to threaten during the second, loading the bases by way of second baseman Austin St. Laurent's single and center fielder Jonny Farmelo's walk. However, a two-out strikeout ended the rally efforts, stranding the loaded bases.

Deadlocked 1-1, Spokane broke the game open with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth. With a runner on third and one out, Indians first baseman Kevin Fitzer hit a two-run home run, providing Spokane a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the night. Cushioning their advantage was left fielder Max Belyeu, who hit a solo home run to go back-to-back with Fitzer.

Holding a three-run lead, the Indians pitching staff held the AquaSox scoreless across the game's final five frames to secure their Opening Day victory. Everett outpaced Spokane in total baserunners, and four AquaSox reached base twice during the game: shortstop Felnin Celesten, third baseman Luis Suisbel, right fielder Carlos Jimenez, and Farmelo.

Making his first appearance in High-A, AquaSox Opening Day starter Colton Shaw spun 3.2 innings of three-hit baseball, allowing only two runs. The right-hander drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Yale struck out four and walked none, showcasing strong control. Dominating the strike zone in relief was right-hander Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, who tossed two shutout innings while not allowing a hit. The East Carolina alum struck out three and walked only one in what was also his first High-A pitching outing.

Adding a scoreless eighth inning of work for Everett was right-hander Jose Geraldo - a member of the 2025 Northwest League Champion AquaSox team. In one inning thrown, the native of Azua, Dominican Republic, allowed zero hits and struck out one.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox play their second game of the season Saturday night at Avista Stadium, facing off against the Spokane Indians at 5:09 p.m. Right-hander Evan Truitt is slated to make the start for Everett from the mound. After the Spokane series wraps up Sunday afternoon, Everett trips back west to Everett Memorial Stadium to begin Opening Week presented by the Washington State Department of Ecology! Featuring a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils, festivities include Opening Night, a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Pizza Hut, and a Northwest League Champions t-shirt giveaway!







Northwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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