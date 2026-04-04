Fitzer, Belyeu Power Indians to Opening Night Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Kevin Fitzer and Max Belyeu connected on back-to-back home runs and four Spokane pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Indians topped the AquaSox, 4-1, in front of 3,740 fans at Avista Stadium for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Northwest Ford Dealers, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

TOP PERFORMERS

Fitzer break a 1-1 tie with a two-run shot off Everett reliever Chase Centala and Belyeu added the game's final run with his solo shot off the Coors Light Caboose.

Robert Calaz drove in Spokane's first run with an RBI single while Jacob Humphrey, Ethan Hedges, and Alan Espinal all added base hits in the win.

Yujanyer Herrera allowed just one unearned run over three innings while Bryson Hammer (1-0) picked up the win with six strikeouts over three scoreless frames of relief. Justin Loer (2 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 K) and Nathan Blasick (1 IP, 1 H, 1 SV) combined to close out the game for the Indians.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (1-0), Redband (0-0), Operation Fly Together (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (0-0), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (0-0), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, April 4th vs. EVE (First Pitch - 5:09 PM, Gates Open - 4:00 PM)

Everett RHP Evan Truitt (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane RHP Jackson Cox (0-0, 0.00)

Dance Party Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass, KXLY 4 News Now, & 700 ESPN: It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Grab your glow sticks and get ready to dance along to a beat-dropping fireworks show courtesy of Valley Glass.







Northwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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