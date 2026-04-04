Nimmala's Big Night Not Enough in Season-Opening Loss

Published on April 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A two-hit, four-RBI night from #3 Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala provided fireworks, but the Canadians dropped the opening game of the 2026 campaign 8-6 to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

Nimmala's night began on the first pitch he saw. The 20-year-old clubbed an opposite field homer in the second at-bat of the game to put the C's in front 1-0.

Starter Landen Maroudis was excellent in his High-A debut. The righty faced one batter over the minimum in three scoreless innings of work while racking up four Ks to preserve the 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City relished the opportunity to face someone other than Maroudis, plating three runs in the fourth thanks in part to five walks in the frame - including three straight with two outs and the bases loaded.

Vancouver immediately responded in the fifth. Consecutive free passes and an infield single from JR Freethy loaded the bases for Nimmala, who ripped a bases-clearing double down the left field line to put the Canadians back in front. Alexis Hernandez scored Nimmala two batters later with a single to make to 5-3.

More walks hampered the C's efforts in fifth. A pair of base on balls and a hit batter set up a two-RBI single from Jorge Ruiz to tie the game then a two-out walk in the sixth prolonged the inning for a go-ahead knock from Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson.

The Canadians managed to push across the tying run in the seventh without a hit thanks to a pair of walks, a hit batter and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Carter Cunningham. But the Dust Devils would take the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth when a single and two more walks - the tenth and eleventh of the night for the pitching staff - loaded the bases before Juan Flores delivered the eventual game-winning hit when he singled home a pair with two outs.

Nimmala finished the night reaching base thrice, while Freethy, Jake Casey and Hernandez all reached multiple times as well.

The series continues Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Daniel Guerra makes his C's debut opposite Dust Devils starter Tyler Bremner - the Angels' #1 prospect - who takes the ball for the first time as a pro. Listen to the game on the Sportsnet 650 alt feed.







Northwest League Stories from April 3, 2026

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