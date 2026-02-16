Phase One of the Nat's 75th Celebration Promotions Revealed

VANCOUVER, BC - 75 years have all led to this. Historic Nat Bailey Stadium's season-long three-quarter-century celebration is filled with a growing schedule of promotions that features something for Canadians fans of all ages and interests. Opening Night at The Nat on Tuesday April 7 will kick-start six months of fun in Vancouver.

GIVEAWAYS

At the heart of any great promotional schedule are the giveaways. 26, to be exact. Whether it's an Opening Night Magnet Schedule, a Nat Bailey Stadium Miniature Replica, two Premium Bobbleheads (with their identities to be revealed soon) or five C's Pennants spanning every era of The Nat or one of the others on the schedule, there's plenty for fans to get their hands on. Little C's fans will delight many kid-themed giveaways, including a Chef Wasabi Poncho, Mini C's Jersey, Bob Brown Bear Building Block Set, a Canadians Pirate Hat and more. With a giveaway planned for at least two of the six games each homestand, fans can hit a Hall of Fame-worthy .333 chance of taking home a memento from the ballpark's 75th anniversary season.

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

A trio of new specialty jerseys will take the field this year. Every Tuesday, the team will don commemorative 75th anniversary threads that pay homage to The Nat's one-of-a-kind aesthetic. Saturday, April 11 is the debut of Filipino Celebration Day and a special look designed as a tribute to the Filipino community across the Lower Mainland and beyond. South Asian Heritage Day is back for 2026, this time on Saturday, May 16 and featuring an updated look after the success of last year's sartorial success.

THEME NIGHTS

Star Wars Day, First Responders Appreciation Day, Dog Day, Pride Night and Country Night are just of the few of the theme games slated for the upcoming season, with more to be released in the coming weeks. Wasabi Takeover Day will spice things up in a new way, as the star sushi racer takes the reins for an entire game's worth of fun and antics.

GUEST APPEARANCES

A perennial host of who's-who across baseball, The Nat will welcome Blue Jays icon Kevin Pillar for a meet-and-greet on Saturday, July 11. "Big Maple" James Paxton is set to appear Saturday, August 29.

DAILY PROMOS

Familiar favorites return on a weekly basis. RBC We Care Wednesdays celebrates its fifth season on the schedule, postgame fireworks will blast off seven times, FortisBC 'Nooners continue to highlight Fridays and White Spot Family Fun Sundays will feature a kid-friendly giveaway and kids can run the bases after the game. New this year are Nat Bailey Tuesdays, where we'll highlight each era of The Nat as part of the season-long festivities.

With more opportunities to make memories than ever before in its 75-year history, The Nat is the place to be all spring and summer long. NatPacks are available now and single-game tickets go live on Saturday, February 21. Make plans for the biggest season in The Nat's history by calling 604-872-5232 or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.







