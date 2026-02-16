Emeralds Release Spring Promo Schedule

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced that single game tickets and all spring promotional nights have been revealed for their 71st season in Eugene. You can find the tickets & promotional schedule on the Emeralds website: https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Emeralds will be hosting 5 different giveaway's on Friday home games this spring:

April 3rd: Opening Night with Dad Cap giveaway presented by McKenzie-Willamette

April 17th: Lumberjack Night with Beanie Giveaway presented by CEI Coatings

May 1st: Retro Video Game Night with Sluggo 8-Bit T-Shirt giveaway presented by Level Up Arcade

May 8th: All Abilities night with Whales Cap giveaway presented by Carl's Jr

May 22nd: Armed Forces Night with Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Kiefer Mazda

A ton of fan-favorite promotions will be back in full swing as well as some exciting new nights at PK Park. Here are 8 of the marquee theme nights for the spring:

Saturday (April 4th): Mickey & Friends & CMN Fundraiser

Sunday (April 5th): Easter Day Game with Postgame Egg Hunt

Wednesday (April 14th): 6/7 Brain-Rot Night

Saturday (April 18th): K-Pop Night

Monday (May 4th): Women in Sports

Sunday (May 10th): Mother's Day

Wednesday (May 20th): Dog Day presented by Selco & Wild Weenie Wednesday

Saturday (May 23rd): Wrestling Night with Pow! Pro Wrestling

The Emeralds will play in two double-headers in the spring:

Saturday (May 2nd): Country Night presented by Bi-Mart & Grumpy Monkey appearance

Saturday (May 9th): Wildlife Safari

Everyone's favorite day of the week promos will also be in full swing for all of the 2026 season:

Wednesday's: Wild Weenie Wednesday presented by Kiefer Used Cars & Childer's Meat (TBD). Fans can enjoy $10 tickets and $2 hot dogs all game long.

Thursday's: Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light where fans can enjoy $7 tickets & $5 20-ounce domestic beers.

Friday's: Giveaway Friday's where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary giveaway item.

The Emeralds will wear 4 total identities in the spring: Emeralds, Exploding Whales, Monarcas & The Nine. There are 12 reading program nights presented by OCCU where kids who completed the Sluggo Reading Program will receive two free tickets to those selected dates.

Opening Day 2026 is on April 3rd against the Hillsboro Hops at 6:35 P.M. Tickets to all Emeralds home games can be found on the Emeralds website or you can call into the front office for ticket packages and single game tickets. The Emeralds can be reached via phone at 541-342-5367.







