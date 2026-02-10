Emeralds Announce Release Date of 2026 Promotional Schedule, Single Game Tickets & Surplus Sale

Published on February 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced that they will be releasing their spring promotional nights & single game tickets on Monday, February 16th. Single game tickets will be available for purchase for all home games. Get your first look at the promotional schedule for the Emeralds 71st season in Eugene.

You'll be able to find the tickets & promotional schedule on the Emeralds website: https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Emeralds also announced that they are hosting a surplus sale this Monday, February 16th at their front office which is located at 2760 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The sale will run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm. Don't miss out on your chance to purchase exclusive past giveaways, merchandise, and more. The Emeralds will also be selling single game tickets at the box office during the sale.

Opening Day 2026 is on April 3rd against the Hillsboro Hops at 6:35 P.M. Tickets to all Emeralds home games can be found on the Emeralds website or you can call into the front office for ticket packages and single game tickets. The Emeralds can be reached via phone at 541-342-5367.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367. - Emeraldsbaseball.com - Facebook.com/EugeneEmeraldsfanpage - Twitter.com/EugeneEmeralds







Northwest League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.