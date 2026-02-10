Oregon and Oregon State to Match up at Northwest Elite Baseball Classic

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced today that the University of Oregon and Oregon State University will be playing in the Northwest Elite Baseball Classic at the brand-new Hops Ballpark on April 14th at 6:00 PM. The game will be played as a neutral-site contest, bringing two elite college baseball programs to Hillsboro.

This will be the first time in 17 years that the two teams have met in the Portland metro area. It will be the 370th all-time meeting, with the first ever matchup dating back to 1894. Oregon State leads Oregon overall 197-172.

"We're excited for the opportunity to play in front of Beaver Nation at Hops Ballpark," said Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Coach at Oregon State. "It's a fantastic chance to give our amazing fanbase the chance to see us play in the Portland area and I know Beaver Nation is going to show up in a big way. Thank you to the Hops for the opportunity to play in one of the first games at their new park."

The USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches' poll has both schools ranked in the top 25 entering the 2026 campaign, (Oregon State #12, Oregon #23). Both the Ducks and Beavers have made it to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons.

"We are excited to bring this rivalry game to the Portland area and to a brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium," said Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski. "This event allows us to connect with Duck fans across the state and showcase college baseball at the highest level while supporting the continued growth of our program."

The Northwest Elite Baseball Classic is designed to engage fans throughout the state while providing meaningful financial support to both programs. Proceeds from the event will be guaranteed to each team, directly funding their baseball programs.

"We look forward to hosting this big-time event, there is nothing like the Beavers-Ducks rivalry," said Hillsboro Hops President & GM K.L. Wombacher. "Hosting this event in the Portland metro area for the first time in nearly 20 years-and in the inaugural year of our new ballpark-will be incredibly special for us."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public February 14th at 10:00 AM on hillsborohops.com, with Hops' season ticket holders having first access to tickets on February 12th. Fans can still gain early access by purchasing a Hops ticket package by visiting hillsborohops.com. Oregon State will be in the first-base dugout and Oregon will be on the third base side.







