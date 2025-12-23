New Hillsboro Hops Ballpark Reaches Substantial Completion Mark

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced on Wednesday that the new Hops Ballpark has reached its substantial completion mark. In March of 2023 the Hops announced plans to build a new Ballpark that will meet all MLB standards. The team led by Mortenson Construction broke ground in August of 2024 and reached the substantial completion mark in December of 2025. The Ballpark will be open and fully operational for Hops' Opening Day on April 7th, 2026.

The new Ballpark is a $150 million, year-round outdoor entertainment venue that could host more than 200 events per year, including Hops home baseball games, concerts, festivals, community events and amateur baseball games. The Ballpark has 4,700 fixed seats with a capacity around 7,000 for Hops games. Amongst many features the Hops' new home has a shaded seating bowl, premium club level, and advanced sound and LED systems. Fans can look forward to a dramatically enhanced game-day experience, including a 360-degree wraparound concourse, a beer garden and a dedicated food hall with six dining options.

The Hops received the temporary certificate of occupancy on Monday prior to a ceremony where Mortenson officials handed over the keys to Hops' owners Mike & Laura McMurray. The Hops will now begin the transition of transferring business operations to the new Ballpark.

"This is an amazing day that I wasn't sure would ever come," said Hops' Owner Mike McMurray. "I want to thank the Mortenson team, subcontractors and Hops front office staff for all the work they did to get to this point. We are taking Minor League Baseball to a whole new level and I am so proud to be a part of this journey."

The move-in process will continue after the new year, with the Ballpark opening for its first event on Saturday, February 28th. Lights On: A First Look is a fundraiser event that benefits the Hillsboro Hops Fund. Tickets and more information on the event can be found here: Lights On: A First Look.

Season tickets are on sale by calling the Hops' Front Office at 503-640-0887, with Opening Day on April 7th, 2026. More information on the project can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.







