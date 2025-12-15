Turf Installation Complete at New Hillsboro Hops Ballpark

Published on December 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced on Monday that the turf installation at the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark has been completed. This is a major milestone toward the completion of the project, which is scheduled for the end of December 2025.

The turf surface is the first of its kind in a Minor League Ballpark in the United States. The "Pivot® performance turf" by TenCate, is a sustainable synthetic turf without PFAS. Many turf fields use PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which are tied to health risks and harmful chemicals. Pivot® feels rooted and stable, providing grass-like grip and give with a safety profile similar to natural grass. With no extra recoil from performance infill, Pivot® is player-tested and athlete-approved for exceptional performance on the field.

"As the first professional field to feature this innovative product, we look forward to leading the way for the next generation of premium playing surfaces," said Hillsboro Hops President & General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "This will set a new standard in playability and provide exceptional performance helping us deliver our goal to have the best facility for player development."

The turf is also engineered to address key environmental challenges-reducing microplastic release, lowering emissions, cutting water use, and simplifying end-of-life recycling, while delivering strength, consistency and durability season after season.

The signature annual event for the Hops Fund will be the first ever event at the New Ballpark. Lights On: A First Look will be on Saturday, February 28th as we turn the "Lights On" for the first look at the Hops' new ballpark. All funds raised will benefit the Hillsboro Hops fund.

Season tickets are now on sale by calling the Hops' Front Office at 503-640-0887, with Opening Day on April 7th, 2026. More information on the project can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.







Northwest League Stories from December 15, 2025

Turf Installation Complete at New Hillsboro Hops Ballpark - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.