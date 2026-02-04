Oregon State University & University of Portland to Play at New Hillsboro Hops Ballpark

Hillsboro, Ore. - It was announced today by the Hillsboro Hops that Oregon State University and the University of Portland will be playing a non-conference baseball game at the brand-new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on May 5th. The matchup will be played as a University of Portland home game and will bring two historic Oregon college baseball programs to Hillsboro.

The two sides have met six times in Hillsboro since 2018, with all six meetings selling out at Hillsboro Ballpark (formerly Ron Tonkin Field). The teams have 228 all-time meetings.

"We are grateful to once again host a game in Hillsboro," Portland Vice President of Athletics Scott Leykam said. "The Hops have been fantastic long-term partners for Pilot Athletics, and our game there has become a tradition that our fans look forward to every year. To be able to play in a brand-new ballpark just adds to that excitement. Thank you to Hops for the opportunity."

"We are thrilled to host the University of Portland and Oregon State baseball again," said Hillsboro Hops President & GM K.L. Wombacher. "We have enjoyed this partnership with the teams and look forward to ramping it up significantly in the new ballpark! Fans of these programs are in for a treat with how incredible this fan experience will be."

Tickets will go on sale February 14th, with Hops' season ticket holders having first access to secure seats starting on February 12th. Fans can gain pre-sale access to this event by purchasing any Hops ticket package. More information can be found at HillsboroHops.com.







