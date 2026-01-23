Hillsboro Hops Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Hillsboro, Ore. - It was announced today by the Hillsboro Hops and Arizona Diamondbacks that Mark Reed will be returning as Hops' manager in 2026. Reed was a coach on the Hops' staff in 2024 and will be entering his third season in Hillsboro. Also returning to Hillsboro is hitting coach Jim Adduci who was with the team last season. The staff will be rounded out by bench coach Gift Ngoepe and pitching coach Blake Nation. Athletic trainer Cat Widay will be returning for her second season, with strength & conditioning coach Michael Vaca completing the staff.

Reed is back in Hillsboro for his second season as Hops' skipper. Before transitioning into coaching, Reed was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2004 MLB Draft. He played nine seasons in the minor leagues, appearing in 573 career games prior to spending time as a bullpen catcher with USA Baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The La Verne, California native spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the Reno Aces' hitting coach and joined the Hillsboro staff for the 2024 season.

"I'm super excited to return to Hillsboro and open the brand-new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark," said Hillsboro Manager Mark Reed. "I will once again be supported by an amazing field staff. We all can't wait to get started and look forward to seeing you at the park on April 7th. Go Hops!"

Adduci is a familiar face for Hops' fans as he is returning from last season's coaching staff. Prior to his coaching career, the first baseman played parts of five seasons in the MLB with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. Adduci also played in the prestigious Korean Baseball League and hit 28 home runs for the Lotte Giants in 2015. He was on the Cubs' coaching staff from 2021-2024.

Ngoepe will be entering his first season on the Hillsboro staff in 2026. The Randburg, South Africa native made history in 2017 by becoming the first South African and native of Continental Africa to make his MLB debut. He made appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays over the 2017 & 2018 seasons. Ngoepe was on the Arizona Complex League staff for two seasons and was with the Visalia Rawhide in 2025.

Nation will be in his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks after spending three seasons as a coach in the Milwaukee Brewers minor league system. The former Seattle Mariners draft pick spent nearly a decade coaching in college before starting his professional coaching career.

The first game at the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark will be on April 7th as the Hops take on the Spokane Indians. Season tickets for the 2026 season are available at Hillsborohops.com.







