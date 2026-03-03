20 Former Hops to Represent 10 Countries in World Baseball Classic
Published on March 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Hillsboro Hops News Release
Hillsboro, Ore. - The rosters are set for the 2026 World Baseball Classic and the Hillsboro Hops will be well represented on baseball's biggest international stage. A total of 20 former Hops players and coaches have earned spots on rosters across 10 different countries. The two-week tournament begins on March 4 and runs through March 17, featuring 20 teams in a pool-play format followed by a single-elimination knockout stage. Games are held in Tokyo, San Juan, Houston and Miami, with the top two finishers from each pool advancing to quarterfinals.
20 former Hillsboro Hops players & coaches will represent their countries in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The notated year(s) below are when they were on the Hops roster.
Brazil
Bo Takahashi (RHP, 2016)
Colombia
Jesus Marriaga (OF, 2019)
Coach: Jaime Del Valle (2018)
Coach: Ronald Ramirez (2022, 2023, 2025)
Cuba
Denny Larrondo (RHP, 2025)
Dominican Republic
Geraldo Perdomo (INF, 2018)
Coach: Wellington Cepeda (2016)
Great Britain
Kristian Robinson (OF, 2019, 2023)
Coach: Brad Marcelino (2025)
Coach: Barry Enright (2019)
Italy
Dominic Canzone (OF, 2019, 2021)
J. D'orazio (C, 2023, 2025)
Netherlands
Druw Jones (OF, 2025)
Panama
Kenny Hernandez (LHP, 2018, 2021, 2022)
Jose Caballero (INF, 2018)
Chinese Taipei
Kai-Wei Lin (RHP, 2018, 2021)
Yu-Min Lin (LHP, 2023)
Lyle Lin (C, 2019, 2022, 2024)
United States
Brad Keller (RHP, 2014)
Corbin Carroll (OF, 2019, 2021 - Injured)
The tournament will begin on March 5 at the Tokyo Dome (March 4 at 10 p.m. ET in the United States) with Chinese Taipei and Australia playing in the very first game. The other pools -- located at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Daikin Park in Houston; and loanDepot park in Miami -- will begin play on March 6.
