Hops Single Game Tickets on Sale Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

February 19, 2026

Hillsboro, Ore. - Tickets for the 2026 Hillsboro Hops home schedule will go on sale Saturday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. The inaugural season at the new Hops Ballpark will be highlighted by 66 regular season games at the state-of-the-art venue. The first game at the new Ballpark will be Opening Day on April 7th at 6:35, when the Hillsboro Hops square off with the Spokane Indians. The six-game Opening Week series will run through Sunday, April 12th.

The Hops Ballpark is the first new venue built in the Portland metro area in over 30 years and fans can look forward to a dramatically enhanced game-day experience, including a 360-degree wraparound concourse, a 9,000 sq ft all-inclusive club, a beer garden and a dedicated food hall.

Giveaways, promotions, music and baseball will showcase the community's newest gathering place during the Opening Week series.

"We are looking forward to showing off a Ballpark that will bring pride to the Portland metro area," said Hops' Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service, Brett Breece. "Whether you're looking for an all-inclusive experience or prefer to enjoy the grass berm with your family, the new Hops Ballpark has something for everyone."

The full 2026 promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks leading up to Opening Day.

Hops' season ticket holders have access to an exclusive pre-sale starting today (2/19). Season ticket packages can still be purchased by visiting https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/season-tickets or by calling the front office at 503-640-0887.

Fans can purchase single game tickets and view the entire 2026 Hillsboro Hops schedule by visiting https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/single-game-tickets







