The Hillsboro Hops are excited to announce the dates for their 2026 Draft Days, a series of on-site hiring events for the highly anticipated HOPSpitality Team. These events offer prospective candidates the opportunity to interview in person with members of the Hops Front Office-right inside the team's brand-new stadium.

Draft Days are the official hiring events for game-day and event staff roles that power the Hops' legendary fan experience. Available positions include, but are not limited to: Guest Services, Catering Servers, Concessions, Parking, Gate Greeters, Merchandise, Janitorial, Hospitality, Concierge, Cooks, Clubhouse Assistants, and more. More information on specific roles can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/about/employment

"These roles are the heartbeat of our ballpark," said Jen Anderson, Vice President of People and Culture for the Hillsboro Hops. "The HOPSpitality team is a legendary part of our fan experience, and we are beyond grateful for the wonderful talent that comes our way every season. We are so thrilled to begin our search for the next class of rising stars to add to our roster and make memories in our new stadium."

Draft Days mark a unique opportunity to be part of a historic moment as the Hops usher in a new era of baseball at their new venue. Team members enjoy a variety of perks, including complimentary tickets, merchandise and concessions discounts, opportunities to work around baseball, and exclusive pre-sale access to upcoming concerts and special events available only to staff.

Important Application Requirement:

To be considered for an interview, candidates must apply online in advance and attend one of the Draft: HOPSpitality Application Here.

Draft Day Event Details

All events will be held at the Hillsboro Hops' new stadium, located at 4530 NE Century Blvd., Hillsboro, OR.

Saturdays | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

January 24

February 21

Weekday Events | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

January 27

February 12

Afternoon Events | 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

February 4

February 10

Candidates are encouraged to attend the Draft Day that best fits their schedule.

From first jobs to seasonal traditions, the HOPSpitality Team plays a vital role in building community and creating unforgettable moments for fans. Apply today and be part of Hops history. Candidates must be at least 16 years old for consideration.







