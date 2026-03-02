Lights On: a First Look, Historic First Event at Hops Ballpark

Published on March 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops opened the new Hops Ballpark to the public for the first time on Saturday night for the "Lights On: A First Look" event, benefiting the Hillsboro Hops Fund. The inaugural event offered a first look at the long-awaited stadium - from its modern design and upgraded fan amenities to the 9,000 sq. ft premium club. It was a historic event with roughly 300 attendees donating over $120,000 to the fund.

All funds raised from the event directly benefit the Hillsboro Hops Fund, which is a community benefits program, the goal of which is to promote, foster and support education, health, culture and youth activities, including activities for underprivileged youth in the Greater Hillsboro area.

"This event has been a long time coming," said Hannah August, Hops' Senior Director of Merchandise & Community Engagement. "It was an intentional decision that our first event in our new home benefited the Hillsboro Hops Fund. We are so grateful to have shared it with so many of our community members who have supported us throughout the year. This was a great kickoff of what's to come, both on and off the field."

Last year through youth sports grants, the Hops Fund provided over $125,000 in funding for over 60 youth baseball and softball teams & leagues. The Hops also continued the Dream Big Scholarship, providing $20,000 in scholarships to first-generation college students.

Former World Series MVP and current Arizona Diamondbacks special assistant to the CEO, Luis Gonzalez was the featured speaker at the event and shared his excitement for the future of the Hops. "This is the new Taj Mahal for minor league facilities," said Gonzalez. "They are a great affiliate for the Diamondbacks and for them to have the state-of-the-art of everything is really exciting for us and our players."

Hops Opening Day is on April 7th when they host the Spokane Indians in the first game at the new Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased at hillsborohops.com.







