2026 Job Fair Dates Announced

Published on January 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett AquaSox are hiring for the 2026 season! We are now accepting applications for 2026 Day-of-Game staff positions. Please CLICK HERE to apply now!

In-person interviews will be conducted during our Job Fair on the following dates:

Friday, February 27th - 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, February 28th - 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Friday, March 6th - 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 7th - 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. With a variety of positions available, there are job fits for a variety of interests and experience levels!

If you are interested in working for the AquaSox this season, you must be able to work a majority of the 66 AquaSox home games. Additionally, we prefer that applicants be at least 16 years old, although 15-year-olds may apply as well.

The AquaSox are looking to hire team members for the following areas:

Guest Services / Fan Information

Fun Zone

Clean Team

Gates / Ticket Scanner

Parking Lot Attendant

Usher

Frog Shop / Souvenir Sales

Mascot

Grounds Crew

Frog Squad

Ticket Sellers

Additionally, Professional Sports Catering (PSC) is hiring team members for the following roles for the upcoming season:

Cashier

Food Runner

Cook

Bartender

Wait Staff

Warehouse Attendant

Concession Supervisor

At the Job Fair, applicants may fill out their job applications and interview for their positions of interest.

The Job Fair will be hosted at the AquaSox Front Office on all four dates. The Front Office is located at 3802 Broadway, Everett, Washington, 98021.

Most positions require working game days; plan ahead and CLICK HERE to take a look at our 2026 schedule.

If you have questions about our Job Fair, please contact Peyton Kelley. You can reach Peyton via email, or you can call the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673.







