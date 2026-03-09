Hillsboro Hops Announce Partnership with Argyle Winery

Published on March 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced today a new partnership with Argyle Winery. Located locally in the heart of downtown Dundee, Oregon --- Argyle remains the only winery in the world to be named to Wine Spectator's Top 100 list for Sparkling, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. The world-class wine will be featured throughout the new Hops Ballpark and will be a staple for fans in Hillsboro.

"Partnering with the Hillsboro Hops, an icon to the greater Portland team and its passionate community, is an exciting opportunity to connect with fans," said Argyle's Brand & Marketing Manager, Elizabeth Clark. "We care about community and celebrating what people love often, whether it's wine, the arts, or sports, and we're thrilled to share our story and wines with a new audience."

"We are proud to introduce the Dugout Lounge presented by Argyle as one of the signature premium spaces in our new ballpark," said Hops' Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service, Brett Breece. "Argyle is synonymous with excellence and craftsmanship, and this partnership elevates the guest experience in a way that reflects the future of Hops baseball."







