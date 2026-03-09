Promotions Schedule Released

PASCO, WA - The Dust Devils are gearing up for another special season at Gesa Stadium - one that's especially meaningful as it will celebrate the team's 25th Anniversary! This milestone honors a quarter-century of history and community amongst devoted fans. The 2026 schedule features 66 home games, starting and ending at home in the Tri-Cities, with an exciting lineup of promotions designed to entertain Dust Devils fans of every age and interest.

Opening Night kicks off Friday, April 3 at 6:30 pm with Opening Night Fireworks courtesy of CO-Energy and a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tri-Cities Community Health. The full six-month celebration promises non-stop fun and fan-focused experiences from first pitch to final out.

New Promotional Nights for 2026 include:

Pop Star Night featuring DJ Swiftie

ZOOperStars!

Nine Giveaways including: 25th Season Pennant, Dusty Building Block, Viñeros Soccer Scarf, Cross Body Bag and TWO Player Bobbleheads

Season Highlights

13 Firework Nights

12 Family Feast Nights

Baseball Hat Giveaway Night

2 Drone Shows!

Returning Favorites

Dash for Cash

School Night

5 Viñeros Nights

5 Rooster Tails Nights

On top of all these promotions, fans will be treated to an eye-catching anniversary-inspired on-field look that pays tribute to the 25th Season. On Opening Weekend, and seven additional nights, Dust Devils players will don commemorative pin-striped jerseys, adorned with the Tri-City wordmark across the front. Special on-field caps will honor the Dust Devils' original cap from 2001. Design details for both the jersey and caps will be released in the coming days. (Caps go on sale Tuesday, March 10th, with replica jerseys available after the season begins. Player-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on Thursday, September 3.)

"Celebrating 25 years in the Tri-Cities is incredibly meaningful for our entire organization. This community has supported the Dust Devils from day one, and this season is our way of saying thank you," said Dust Devils President, Derrel Ebert. "We've built a schedule full of fun, memories, and moments that honor the fans who make Gesa Stadium such a special place. We can't wait to share this milestone year together."

There will be opportunities throughout the season for the community to celebrate and share their memories of the Dust Devils. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 16, 2026. Tickets can be purchased online through the official Dust Devils website HERE. Ticket packages can be reserved by calling the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789.

The 2026 Season Pass is Dust Devils fans' new way to catch all the action this year! The Season Pass allows fans access to all 66 Dust Devils regular season home games for just $99 for a Single Pass and $199 for a Family (4) Pass!







