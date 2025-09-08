Dust Devils Get Close, Fall Short of Hops in Season Finale

Published on September 8, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - LF Anthony Scull homered one more time to close out his 2025 Northwest League season and the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-34 2H, 61-70) gave themselves a shot at a late comeback Sunday afternoon, but the Hillsboro Hops (27-38 2H, 60-71) came away with a 5-3 win at Gesa Stadium to finish out the 2025 schedule for both sides.

Scull's home run, his 13th of the season, opened the scoring for Tri-City in the bottom of the 6th and ended a Hillsboro shutout bid. The hard line drive shot bounced off the top of the wall and over for the solo blast that cut the Hops' lead to 4-1. The home nine made one more charge in the bottom of the 7th inning, loading the bases with one out. CF Lucas Ramirez brought home with a sacrifice fly and Scull delivered a second RBI with a single to right that brought the Dust Devils within a run at 4-3. Hillsboro got big outs and grabbed an insurance run late to keep Tri-City at bay, though, and took the closing contest to win three of the five games played this week.

Starter Austin Gordon (4-5) took the loss for the Dust Devils, giving up two runs on three hits in 3.1 innings of work and striking out three. Relievers Kyle Roche and Francis Texido each worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for Tri-City, while Hops starter Junior Sanchez (2-2) threw five scoreless innings to beat the Dust Devils in his first outing against them.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City blasted its way to a new single-season home run record as a team, with Anthony Scull's longball the 142nd and last of the year for the home nine. That mark easily surpassed the previous record, set at 78 by last year's Dust Devils squad.

-Gesa Stadium turned out to be much friendlier to power hitters in 2025, with 125 home runs hit in the 65 games played at the ballpark with shorter dimensions, walls and a new higher batter's eye. The 125 homers set a new all-time mark at the park, with 2025's total eclipsing the number of home runs hit at Gesa in the previous two seasons combined (2023's 71 + last year's 52 = 123).

-Continuing in home runs: Dann Bilardello's team had seven players reach double digits in round-trippers. Only eight hitters in franchise history had hit 10+ home runs in either a short season or full season campaign prior to 2025.

-The 61 wins for Tri-City sets a new high bar for the franchise in a single season. The mark prior to the year sat at 59 wins, set by both the 2022 and 2023 teams. The team finished in third place both in the Second Half of 2025 and overall for the year.

-2,151 fans had a ticket to see Sunday's game, with a total of 116,725 fans coming through the gates at Gesa for the 65 games played on the year.

-Fans at Sunday's game signed two large posters with well-wishes in support of outfielder Rio Foster. No further updates have been given on Foster's condition outside of Saturday's statement read at the ballpark, which said that Rio remains in critical condition but that doctors have observed some "encouraging signs" early in his treatment.

VANCOUVER IN TOWN...NEXT APRIL

With the 2025 season in the books Tri-City turns its attention to the 2026 season, in which the team will celebrate its 25th anniversary year. Opening Night will take place Friday, April 3, at Gesa Stadium, where the Dust Devils will host the Vancouver Canadians to open both the 132-game schedule and a three-game weekend series. Pitching matchups have not yet been announced.

Ã¯Â»Â¿To inquire about 2026 season tickets and mini-plan packages, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from September 8, 2025

Dust Devils Get Close, Fall Short of Hops in Season Finale - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.