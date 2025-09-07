Sellout Crowd Sees Vargas Sharp in Tri-City Loss to Hillsboro

Published on September 7, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Yeferson Vargas

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Yeferson Vargas(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Tri-City Dust Devils (31-33 2H, 61-69) starter Yeferson Vargas threw five scoreless innings in a Saturday night pitchers' duel but the Hillsboro Hops (26-38 2H, 59-71) put up a pair of two-run rallies later in the contest to win 4-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 3,667 at Gesa Stadium.

Vargas allowed only a walk in getting through his first 3.2 innings of work, giving up a pair of hits in the 4th but getting out of the frame without the visitors putting up a run. The righty from San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic worked around a leadoff double an inning later, getting assistance in the field from a fly ball double play initiated by CF Lucas Ramirez to end both the top of the 5th and his outing. Vargas struck out eight batters, matching his career high, and walked only one in his final outing of the season.

Tri-City tried to solve Hillsboro left-hander Wilkin Paredes (3-2) but also struggled to find their footing, amassing only two walks and a hit in the southpaw's time on the mound. LF Anthony Scull got the first hit of the night, a bloop into center in the top of the 3rd. 2B Adrian Placencia lined a single to right to begin the 7th and SS Capri Ortiz laid down a bunt single to start the 9th, but that ended up the sum of the offense for the night.

The Hops put up two runs in both the 6th and 8th innings, handing Dust Devils righty Chris Clark (1-2) the loss, and used four pitchers to complete the shutout. Clark, meanwhile, pitched four innings behind Vargas on what was his regularly scheduled start day.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Adrian Placencia and Capri Ortiz both extended streaks at the plate, with Placencia's hit moving his hit streak to four games and his on-base to 11 games in a row. Ortiz's bunt hit made it nine games in a row for him on-base.

-Despite the loss, Tri-City has the season series between themselves and Hillsboro in hand. The Dust Devils have won 16 of the team's 28 contests played so far in 2025.

-The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland finish the season with a 12-13 record on Saturdays, going 4-7 in home Saturdays and 8-6 on Saturdays away from home.

THE SEASON FINALE

Tri-City and Hillsboro close out the 2025 season in a Sunday afternoon finale played at 1:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. It will be Season Finale Fan Appreciation Day at the ballpark, presented by Granite Construction, with free parking for fans and ticket deals available for fans in Seahawks gear ($1.20 general admission seats) and Tri-City Americans ticket package holders ($7 lower box seats).

Right-hander Austin Gordon (4-4, 5.44 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, opposed by righty Junior Sanchez (1-2, 3.08 ERA) of the Hops.

Free broadcast coverage (video at Bally Sports Live and MiLB, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and MiLB) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 1:10 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to Sunday afternoon's finale, and to inquire about 2026 season tickets and mini-plan packages, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.