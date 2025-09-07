Sox Offense Falls Flat Saturday Night

VANCOUVER, BC: The Everett AquaSox bats failed to find a spark Saturday night at Nat Bailey Stadium as the Frogs fell to the Vancouver Canadians 6-1.

AquaSox starting pitcher William Fleming held the Canadians scoreless across the first two innings of the game, allowing only one hit while striking out three. However, Vancouver powered ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the third courtesy of a string of hits.

With one out, Sean Keys tripled, allowing Arjun Nimmala to hit an RBI single to left field. Directly following Nimmala was Carter Cunningham, who knocked an RBI double, and Cunningham scored one batter later as Edward Duran reached on a fielder's choice.

The Canadians doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth, powering ahead 6-0. After Keys singled and Nimmala walked, Cunningham blasted a three-run home run to center field for his 16th homer of the season.

Everett added their lone run with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, making the score 6-1. With two outs, Colin Davis doubled and scored one batter later as Milkar Perez knocked an RBI double to center field.

Throwing the final three innings of the game for the AquaSox were Casey Hintz, Gabriel Sosa, and Calvin Schapira. Each pitcher tossed one scoreless frame while collecting one strikeout as the Canadians secured their 6-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox kick off the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group Northwest against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, September 9! Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., as is Game 2 on Wednesday. Following the first two games, Game 3 will be played on Friday, September 12, at 1:05 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett, and Games 4 and 5 will be played in Everett as needed! Secure your seats now to see who hoists the Northwest League crown!







