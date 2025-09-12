Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

Published on September 11, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Friday, September 12 - 1:05 First Pitch

Playoff baseball is here in Everett, and we need AquaSox nation behind us! When we started this journey together back in April, who would have thought that we would be in position to win a Northwest League championship? The energy that you have brought to Funko Field this season has been the foundation of our success. But the story is not finished just yet.

The NWL Championship Series returns to Funko Field for Game 3 of our best-of-five series, on September 12th, first pitch is at 1:05 PM. So why not start your weekend early and join us at Funko Field this Friday!

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt. Drafted by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Charleston Southern, Truitt has made 19 starts this season posting a 5-8 record. This year, he started six games against the Emeralds, winning two times, striking out 17 Eugene batters in 23.2 innings

PREGAME PICNIC: Don't want to grab lunch before heading to the ballpark? We have a deal for you! You can join us for an all you can eat pregame picnic at 11:30 AM. For $30.00 + fees, you score a game ticket and the 90-minute picnic to start the game! CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 11:30 AM

MAIN GATES: 12:00 PM

Saturday, September 13 - 7:05 First Pitch

PACK THE PARK FOR GAME Four!! We need you loud at Funko Field this Saturday in what could be the deciding game.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Nick Payero. A third year pro out of Seton Hall, Payero has appeared in 23 games in 2025, with 16 starts winning five times. In three starts against the Emeralds he has a 1-0 record.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday, September 14 - 4:05 First Pitch

(If Needed)

We don't need to tell you how electric Gave Five will be. One game to determine the championship. Winner takes all!

In the event that Game Five is not played, all tickets purchased will be refunded. So no need to wait until the last second to reserve your tickets. Avoid the line, purchase online.

PROJECTED STARTER:TBD

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 PM

