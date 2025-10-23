Raleigh, Polanco and Rodríguez Named Silver Slugger Finalists

Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger® named three Seattle Mariners as American League finalists for the Silver Slugger Award at their respective positions: catcher Cal Raleigh, second baseman Jorge Polanco and outfielder Julio Rodríguez. In addition, the Seattle Mariners were named a finalist for American League Silver Slugger Team of the Year Award.

Raleigh has been named a finalist in each of the last 4 seasons (2022-2025), while Polanco was named a finalist for the first time since 2021. Rodríguez was a recipient of the Silver Slugger in 2022 and 2023, the only player to win in each of his first two career seasons since the award has been given out in 1980.

The Sliver Slugger Award winners will be announced on Friday, November 7 at 3:00 pm PT.

Raleigh, AquaSox 2018, is joined by Shea Langeliers-ATH and Salvador Perez-KC as the finalists at catcher in the AL. Raleigh batted .247 (147x596) with 110 runs scored, 24 doubles, 60 home runs, 125 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 97 walks, getting on base at a .359 clip, slugging .589 with a .948 OPS in 159 games in 2025. He hit the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher, surpassing Salvador Perez (48 HR for the 2021 Royals).

The switch-hitter led the Majors in home runs and in the American League ranked 1st in RBI, T-7th in on-base percentage, 2nd in slugging, 3rd in OPS, 2nd in walks, 2nd in extra-base hits (84), 2nd in total bases (351), 2nd in runs (110), 3rd in plate appearances (705) and 2nd in fWAR (9.1).

Raleigh also set records for the most home runs in a season by a switch-hitter, surpassing Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (54 HR for the 1961 Yankees) and the most home runs in a season by a Mariners player, surpassing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (56 HR in 1997 and '98).

Polanco, AquaSox 2024, joins Jazz Chisholm Jr.-NYY and Brandon Lowe-TB as the finalists at second base in the AL. Polanco batted .265 (125x471) with 64 runs, 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 78 RBI, 6 stolen bases and 42 walks, reaching base at a .326 clip and slugging .495 (.821 OPS) in 138 games in 2025. He ranked 2nd among qualified second basemen in slugging, OPS and wRC+ (132) in 2025.

The Dominican-born switch-hitter tallied a franchise record-tying 7 game streak of doubles in September and hit an extra-base hit in 9-consecutive games during the month, tied for the 2nd longest streak in Mariners history. In April, Polanco received his first career Player of the Week Honors after batting .471 (8x17) with 5 runs, 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 8 RBI and a 1.844 OPS in 5 games.

Rodríguez, AquaSox 2021, was named a finalist alongside Cody Bellinger-NYY, Byron Buxton-MIN, Riley Greene-DET, Aaron Judge-NYY and George Springer-TOR in the AL. Rodríguez hit .262 (174x652) with 106 runs, 31 doubles, 4 triples, 32 home runs, 95 RBI, 30 stolen bases and 44 walks, reaching base at a .324 clip and slugging .474 (.798) in 160 games in 2025. He became the first player in franchise history to record multiple 30+ home run and 30+ stolen base seasons and joined Bobby Witt Jr-KC as the only players in MLB history to accomplish the feat at age 24-or-younger.

The three-time All-Star led center fielders with a career-high 6.8 bWAR and a 5.7 fWAR in 2025 and also ranked 3rd in average, 6th in on-base percentage, 4th in slugging percentage, 3rd in OPS, 4th in home runs, 2nd in RBI, 3rd in stolen bases and 2nd in OPS+. Rodríguez has accumulated 22.9 bWAR over his first 4 seasons, the 3rd most among center fielders in MLB history (min. 50% of games at CF), trailing only Mike Trout (27.6 bWAR) and Joe DiMaggio (27.1 bWAR).

The defending Northwest League Champions Everett AquaSox kick off next season on Friday, April 3rd, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before coming home for the 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils.







