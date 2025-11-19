Eight Former Frogs Star in 2025 Arizona Fall League

Published on November 19, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Eight former Everett AquaSox players competed in the 2025 edition of the Arizona Fall League during October and November, making a run to the Fall League Championship Game in the process.

Of Everett's eight representatives, five were pitchers and three were hitters. Additionally, six of the players appeared with the AquaSox during the 2025 Minor League Baseball campaign, joining a Peoria roster composed of prospects from the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles.

In the batter's box, 2025 AquaSox Charlie Pagliarini and Jonny Farmelo joined 2024 alum Brock Rodden on the Javelinas. Pagliarini excelled across 20 games, tallying a .281 batting average, three doubles, one triple, three home runs, nine RBIs, 14 walks, and six stolen bases. His efforts followed up a successful season with Everett that saw him smack 24 doubles and 21 home runs across 116 games.

Farmelo, the Mariners' No. 7 prospect, showcased a versatile skillset down in the desert, stealing 12 bases and walking 20 times while collecting 18 hits, four doubles, three triples, two home runs, and 16 RBIs. He also achieved a .848 OPS, showcasing slugging capabilities while achieving Arizona Fall Stars honors. Rodden, Seattle's No. 22 prospect, hit .342 with four doubles, one home run, seven RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 11 games.

Among the five pitchers, four were with the AquaSox at some point during their 2025 Northwest League Championship run: Ryan Hawks, Tyler Cleveland, Stefan Raeth, and Marcelo Perez, who joined now-Arkansas Traveler Jimmy Kingsbury. Raeth was spotless, allowing zero earned runs across 7.0 innings of work while striking out five and allowing only three hits. Hawks was also nearly-perfect, pitching to a 0.83 ERA in 11.0 innings. He struck out seven and walked only one - good enough for a 0.64 WHIP.

Cleveland, Seattle's No. 29 prospect, utilized his funky arm slot to strike out 12 batters across 6.2 innings pitched, and Perez, the Mariners' No. 19 prospect, dominated the zone by striking out nine and walking only three in 7.1 innings.

Rounding out the pitchers, Kingsbury excelled, earning Arizona Fall Stars recognition by pitching to a 2.45 ERA over 11.0 innings thrown. The right-hander struck out nine batters and walked two, collecting a 0.91 WHIP.

The future baseball stars of tomorrow often come through Everett - make sure you do not miss out on seeing them! Secure your seats to watch some of the best talents in all of baseball by buying tickets for the 2026 AquaSox season now. Tickets may be bought online at AquaSox.com, in-person at the AquaSox front office, or by calling our ticket representatives at (425) 258-3673.







Northwest League Stories from November 19, 2025

Eight Former Frogs Star in 2025 Arizona Fall League - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.