Raleigh Named "Breakout Star OF the Year" by Sports Illustrated

Published on December 18, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Sports Illustrated announced today that catcher Cal Raleigh has been named "Breakout Star of the Year" for 2025. The award encompasses athletes of all sports and recognizes one who unexpectedly dominated the sports conversation, making the leap from skilled performer to household name.

Raleigh, 29, was named the Silver Slugger Award winner at catcher, the first catcher in franchise history to receive the award, as well as MLBPA Players Choice Awards' Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player, and Sporting News' MLB Player of the Year. He finished as the runner-up for BBWAA American League Most Valuable Player Award.

The switch-hitting catcher was also selected to the All-MLB First Team alongside outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Raleigh's first career All-MLB selection.

In 159 games in 2025, Raleigh batted .247 (147x596) with 110 runs scored, 24 doubles, 60 home runs, 125 RBI, 14 stolen bases and 97 walks, getting on base at a .359 clip and slugging .589 with a .948 OPS. He hit the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher, surpassing Salvador Perez (48 HR for the 2021 Royals).

The switch-hitter led the Majors in home runs and in the American League ranked 1st in RBI, T-7th in on-base percentage, 2nd in slugging, 3rd in OPS, 2nd in walks, 2nd in extra-base hits (84), 2nd in total bases (351), 2nd in runs scored, 3rd in plate appearances and 2nd in fWAR (9.1).

Raleigh became the 7th player (done 10 times) in Major League history to hit 60+ home runs in a season and also set records for the most home runs in a season by a switch-hitter, surpassing Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (54 HR for the 1961 Yankees) and the most home runs in a season by a Mariners player, surpassing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (56 HR in 1997 and '98).







Northwest League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.