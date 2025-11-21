AquaSox Black Friday Deals Coming Soon

Published on November 21, 2025

Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett AquaSox merchandising team has revealed a jam-packed schedule of INCREDIBLE deals hitting the Frog Shop online-only beginning Monday, November 24!

Kicking off the action on the 24th, AquaSox fans may get 35% off of all hats in the Frog Shop using promo code "HATS35" at checkout. These are our absolute LOWEST prices on hats all year so make sure you do not miss out.

Just one day later on Tuesday, November 25, all orders above $50.00 will receive a FREE Cal Raleigh Funko POP! There is no promo code required to receive the Raleigh POP!, and it will be added to your order when the order is shipped.

For midweek magic, every order made from the online Frog Shop on Wednesday, November 26, will get one free mystery item. These items range from adjustable hats to bobbleheads to autographed memorabilia, and they will be added to every order with no promo code needed.

Across the holiday weekend, the Frog Shop Black Friday special becomes active on Thursday, November 27, and is available through Sunday, November 30. The Black Friday sale features 25% off all items using promo code "FROGS25" at checkout. For those who have yet to purchase 2025 Northwest League Champions merchandise, jerseys, jackets, or anything in-between, this is a home run of a deal!

Concluding the deals on Monday, December 1, is the AquaSox Cyber Monday sale featuring free shipping AND a free Julio Rodríguez Funko POP! with every order. To receive the free shipping, use promo code "CM25FREE" at checkout, and the Rodríguez POP! will be added to your order when it is shipped.

For reminders on our holiday sales, please visit the Everett AquaSox on Instagram, Facebook, and X each day. You won't want to miss out on getting the best gear at the best price for your family and friends!







