2025 Christmas Jersey Auction Information

Published on December 2, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

During the Everett AquaSox game on July 25, 2025, the Frogs decked the halls with home runs and hot dogs by defeating the Spokane Indians 7-1! And not only did they win the game - they won in style by wearing incredible Christmas in July jerseys!

With the holidays approaching, we thought it would be the perfect time to auction off the jerseys. Additionally, every jersey being auctioned is autographed by the player or coach it belonged to. If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for a special Frogs fan in your life, then this is an epic opportunity to hit a home run for them!

The auction is now live and will end at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 8th. Bidding on every jersey starts at $100.00, and all auction proceeds will benefit AquaSox Charities.

Don't forget - these jerseys will never be worn by the AquaSox again! Winning an auction is the only way to guarantee owning one of these limited-edition Christmas in July jerseys.

All sales are final. Additionally, all jerseys will be shipped on Tuesday, December 9, to guarantee delivery in time for the holidays!

Place your bids now and get your jerseys to fill up Santa's sleigh with a grand slam gift!

