Indians Announce 2026 Promotional Highlights

Published on December 2, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians announced today the highlights of their promotional schedule for the 2026 season at Avista Stadium. The 66-game home slate opens on Friday, April 3rd and is packed to the rafters with (21) Firework Nights, (5) Rosauers Family Feast Nights, (5) Storybook Princess Nights, Star Wars™ Night, Harry Potter™ Night, and so much more!

Our promotions get bigger and better every year, but ticket package pricing for the Spokane Indians will remain the same for a second consecutive season! Choose from one of our plans below to reserve your seats now:

Mini-Season Tickets (11-Game Plans)

Half-Season Tickets (33-Game Plans)

Season Tickets (All 66 Home Games)

Promotions are subject to change. A full promotional schedule will be released in the coming months.







Northwest League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.